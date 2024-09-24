As Israel's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgotten

As Israel 's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgottenThere are 5 executions set over a week's span in the US.

The bull was lassoed and led into a trailer on U.S. Highway 1 in North Attleboro on Monday night, not far from where the group of eight broke through their pens and charged through a crowded parking lot on Sunday. The bulls knocked down fencing, bumped against a tent and rumbled toward the highway before they headed to the woods. Seven of the eight were corralled by late Sunday afternoon and the Festival Rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall was shut down.was called in to help find the last bull, WBZ News reported. They went out with a drone and called police when they saw the bull.

“I have to say I’ve never went out looking for a lost bull. This is one for the books,” said Samantha Beckman of Wandering Paws K9. Police cruisers followed the bull as it trotted near several businesses and through the woods before it was caught. Rodeo personnel and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing worked with the local police and fire departments.

As Israel's fight with Hezbollah heats up, people of Gaza fear being forgottenAs fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates, Palestinians in Gaza are fearful their plight is being overlooked by the international community. They worry that with concerns diverted elsewhere, pressure to reach a cease-fire will decrease and the miserable conditions in Gaza could become permanent.

