As Israel reels, Netanyahu agrees to share power with opposition party

Benny Gantz (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a press event in 2020. (Tal Shahar/AFP/Getty Images)JERUSALEM — As Israel prepares a massive counterattack against Hamas in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached a power-sharing deal with his chief political rival to form an emergency unity government expressly to prosecute the war.

A unity government has been widely expected in recent days amid soaring public anger at the prime minister for Now, as Israel scrambles to get on a war footing, parties that were at each other’s throats just days ago have agreed to govern together, at least for now.

By bringing in parties from the opposition, the move may ease a sudden crisis of public confidence in the existing coalition.“This is good news from the Israeli public’s perspective as the legitimacy of the current government is very low because of what happened on Saturday,” said Hebrew University pollical science professor Gideon Rahat. headtopics.com

The emergency coalition agreement is set to expire when hostilities are completed. In the meantime, it gives Gantz power akin to that of a co-prime minister. The small war cabinet will hold most of the authority to wage the military campaign. All other political initiatives, with the exception of vital economic measures, will be put on hold without the approval of both Netanyahu and Gantz.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel has 'only started' striking HamasPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel has 'only started' striking Hamas

Israel's Netanyahu forms unity government with ex-Defense Minister GantzThe move underscores how big the crisis in Israel is as a result of the Hamas attack.

UK prime minister ‘unequivocal’ in solidarity with Israel amid war against Hamas: ‘Barbaric acts’United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday his support for Israel is 'unequivocal' amid its war with Hamas that began over the weekend.

Israel's Netanyahu, opposition agree on national unity government and war cabinet after Hamas attackA top opposition Israeli politician says he has reached an agreement to enter a wartime unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel’s Netanyahu, opposition reportedly agree to form emergency unity government after Hamas attackIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz reportedly reached a deal to establish an emergency unity government.

Israel Confirms Beheaded Babies: 'No Words'Israel Defense Forces and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed reports of 40 children being slaughtered, some by beheading, by Hamas terrorists in Saturday's terrorist attack in Israel.