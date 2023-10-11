As Israel reels, Netanyahu agrees to share power with opposition party

Benny Gantz (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a press event in 2020. (Tal Shahar/AFP/Getty Images)JERUSALEM — As Israel prepares a massive counterattack against Hamas in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached a power-sharing deal with his chief political rival to form an emergency unity government expressly to prosecute the war.
A unity government has been widely expected in recent days amid soaring public anger at the prime minister for Now, as Israel scrambles to get on a war footing, parties that were at each other’s throats just days ago have agreed to govern together, at least for now.
By bringing in parties from the opposition, the move may ease a sudden crisis of public confidence in the existing coalition.“This is good news from the Israeli public’s perspective as the legitimacy of the current government is very low because of what happened on Saturday,” said Hebrew University pollical science professor Gideon Rahat. headtopics.com
The emergency coalition agreement is set to expire when hostilities are completed. In the meantime, it gives Gantz power akin to that of a co-prime minister. The small war cabinet will hold most of the authority to wage the military campaign. All other political initiatives, with the exception of vital economic measures, will be put on hold without the approval of both Netanyahu and Gantz.
