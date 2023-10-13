As Israel ramps up war with Hamas, backers cheer destruction of Gaza

Bennett’s interlocutor asked him on Thursday about what Israel is doing to help Palestinian civilians in hospitals in Gaza, including babies on life support in incubators. In the wake of this weekend’s horrific assault launched by Islamist group Hamas, Israeli authorities had cut fuel supplies and power to the embattled territory ahead of an anticipated ground invasion.

“Are you seriously asking me about Palestinian civilians?” Bennett shouted in response. “What is wrong with you? Have you not seen what’s happened? We’re fighting Nazis.”The brutal Hamas attack, which saw mass executions, incidents of torture and the hideous slaughter of children, marked the single bloodiest day in Israeli history since the founding of the Jewish state.

The Israeli military warned the United Nations late on Thursday that more than a million people in northern Gaza should evacuate south within 24 hours, according to the U.N..“The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. headtopics.com

that saw Israel regularly pummel Gaza with airstrikes aimed at degrading Hamas’s capabilities. “Unlike other operations, we are collapsing the governance and sovereignty of the Hamas organization,” Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces,In this effort, Israel has won significant outside support. A phalanx of Western officials are trooping through Tel Aviv.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) explicitly demanded a disproportionate Israeli response that would lead to Hamas being “eradicated.” Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley said “we have to treat sick people the way they deserve to be treated and eliminate them.”, Rep. Max L. headtopics.com

. Israeli lawmaker Revital Gotliv urged the use of a nuclear weapon on Gaza, to punish Hamas. “Only an explosion that shakes the Middle East will restore this country’s dignity, strength, and security!” he posted on social media. “It’s time to kiss doomsday.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Hamas Conflict Live Updates: Israel Prepares Ground Invasion Into GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas Conflict Live Updates: Israel Prepares Ground Invasion Into GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas Conflict Live Updates: Israel Prepares Ground Invasion Into GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas Conflict Live Updates: Israel Prepares Ground Invasion Into GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas Conflict Live Updates: Israel Prepares Ground Invasion Into GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas Conflict Live Updates: Israel Prepares Ground Invasion Into GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.