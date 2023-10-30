As Israel ramps up its ground war, Hamas says death toll in Gaza Strip has soared over 8,000

East Jerusalem — Israeli troops were inside the Gaza Strip Monday, waging what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the 'next stage' of his country's war against Hamas militants in response to the brutal terror attack they launched on October 7. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released video showing soldiers entering Gaza from the north after another weekend of intense airstrikes.

Four Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces over the last 24 hours, and there have been regular protests in solidarity with those trapped in Gaza. The Health Ministry run by the Palestinian Authority, the Western-backed administration in the West Bank, said Monday that almost 330 Palestinians had died in clashes with Israeli forces since October 7.Palestinian teenager Yazan Najjar was among those voicing his outrage over the weekend.

A spider web of Hamas tunnels in Gaza Strip raises risks for an Israeli ground offensive

An extensive labyrinth of tunnels built by the Hamas militant group stretches across the densely populated strip, hiding fighters, their rocket arsenal and over 200 hostages they now hold after an unprecedented Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

