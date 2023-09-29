As France's influence in Africa ebbs, Algeria expands English-language learning

Algeria is among many countries in Africa that are taking steps to shift parts of their education system away from French and toward English. More than a year after Algeria launched a pilot program to teach English in elementary schools, the country is hailing it as a success and expanding it in a move that reflects a widening linguistic shift underway in.

Students returning to third- and fourth-grade classrooms this fall will participate in two 45-minute English classes each week as the country creates new teacher-training programs at universities and eyes more transformational changes in the years ahead. Additionally, the country is strengthening enforcement of a preexisting law against private schools that operate primarily in French.

“Teaching English is a strategic choice in the country’s new education policy,” Education Minister Abdelkrim Belabed said last week, lauding the move as an immense success.most widely spoken language , accounts for the majority of content on the internet and remains a lingua franca in business and science. And as France’s economic and political influence wanes throughout Africa, Algeria is among a longer list of countries gradually transitioning toward English as their main foreign language.neighboring Mali headtopics.com

Read more:

latimes »

Algeria expands English classes as France’s influence wanes throughout AfricaSigns of pushback against France are becoming more forceful. In Algeria, third and fourth graders will learn English-language classes as schools transition from French.

Algeria expands English-language learning as France's influence ebbsAlgeria is among many countries in Africa to take steps to transition parts of its education system away from French and toward English

Algeria expands English-language learning as France's influence ebbsAlgeria is among many countries in Africa to take steps to transition parts of its education system away from French and toward English.

Algeria expands English-language learning as France's influence ebbsAlgeria is among many countries in Africa to take steps to transition parts of its education system away from French and toward English.

Algeria Expands English-language Learning as France's Influence EbbsMore than a year after Algeria launched a pilot program to teach English in elementary schools, the country is hailing it as a success and expanding it in a move that reflects a widening linguistic shift underway in former French colonies throughout Africa.Students...

Sanaz Toossi, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, makes the leap to star in her own play, 'English'Theatergoers seeing the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “English” at the Barrington Stage Company will have a treat this fall: It stars the playwright.

ALGIERS —

More than a year after Algeria launched a pilot program to teach English in elementary schools, the country is hailing it as a success and expanding it in a move that reflects a widening linguistic shift underway in.

Students returning to third- and fourth-grade classrooms this fall will participate in two 45-minute English classes each week as the country creates new teacher-training programs at universities and eyes more transformational changes in the years ahead. Additionally, the country is strengthening enforcement of a preexisting law against private schools that operate primarily in French.

“Teaching English is a strategic choice in the country’s new education policy,” Education Minister Abdelkrim Belabed said last week, lauding the move as an immense success.most widely spoken language

, accounts for the majority of content on the internet and remains a lingua franca in business and science. And as France’s economic and political influence wanes throughout Africa, Algeria is among a longer list of countries gradually transitioning toward English as their main foreign language.neighboring Mali

changed its constitution to remove French from its list of official languages, and Morocco made English classes compulsory in high schools.

Algeria has more French speakers than all but two nations: France and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Nearly 15 million of the country’s 44 million people speak it, according to the International Organization of the French Language. Algerian officials frame English classes as a practical rather than political shift, noting the language’s importance in scientific and technical fields.