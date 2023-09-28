As federal shutdown looms, nation braces for unwelcome but familiar ritual

As the bickering and bartering continued on Capitol Hill, D.C. and the rest of the country waited and wondered how the shutdown would impact them. Agencies weighed who must continue to report to work. Museums and parks drew up temporary operating plans. Parents scrambled to find alternate day care. And the families of about 1.

With a government shutdown looming, federal employees and others who would be affected reacted the way they might to a forecast of a rapidly approaching blizzard. Some prepared to burrow in and wait it out, hoping for the best. Others worried about how they would navigate the damage and survive a worst-case scenario. Then there were those who dismissed the forecast altogether.In what has become an unwelcome but familiar ritual, the prospect of a shutdown put the fate — and paychecks — of the nation’s approximately 2 million federal workers in limbo, threatened services and operations throughout the government, and left many confounded about how this seemingly avoidable point has been reached once again.

Agencies weighed who must continue to report to work. Museums and parks drew up temporary operating plans. Parents scrambled to find alternate day care. And the families of about 1.3 million active-duty troops braced for hardship, as service members prepared to work without pay.As the bickering and bartering continued on Capitol Hill, D.C. and the rest of the country waited, watched and wondered what will happen if an agreement can’t be reached by midnight Sunday. And they thought about how it would affect them.

When Gum Tong, 58, inherited the ownership of Pete’s Diner in 2001, things were relatively peaceful, she said. The diner, a short walk away from the Library of Congress, the Supreme Court and Capitol building, was always bustling. In recent years, the coronavirus pandemic and inflation led to fewer customers. And with a looming shutdown, which could decimate the remaining foot traffic by the diner, Tong says there is a perfect storm ready to kill her business.

The federal workers “can’t even go to work. How are you going to come out here just to … support all the businesses?” she said.

Even with the financial strain, Tong said she won’t let her staff go without pay or less pay. “The bills are still coming. Kids still need to be fed. Families still need to [be taken] care of.” She’ll take a pay cut if it means her employees will get through the shutdown.

The specter of a shutdown became more vivid Thursday, when the federal government began notifying employees of their plans. “During this time, some of you will be temporarily furloughed while others who perform excepted functions will continue to execute your assigned duties,” read one of the notices, which was sent to employees at the Department of Homeland Security and obtained by The Washington Post.In downtown Pittsburgh, as cigarette smokers gathered around the flagpole at the 23-story federal building, employees of multiple agencies said they had been instructed to not publicly talk about the pending shutdown. But in between puffs, the workers were split between exasperation and indifference when asked about the ever-more-likely shutdown.

A 15-year federal employee who is married to another federal worker said both expect to be furloughed. He recently paid all of his bills through October to try to prepare for what he fears could drag on, he said, estimating that he could last two months. “There are people who can buckle down and be like, ‘It’s hot dogs and mac and cheese for a while’ — but in our case, that is hard.”

Ed Erickson, a maintenance worker at the Agriculture’s Department’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture building in downtown Kansas City, Mo., was sitting outside Thursday on his lunch break and hoping the shutdown won’t actually happen.“Fingers crossed!” he said.

Erickson, 83, has been through it before — he previously worked at the IRS — and knows shutdowns are always stressful. But this time, as a part-time employee, he won’t be hit as hard as others “just trying to feed their families.”

“Somebody said it’s going to happen. Somebody said it ain’t going to happen, I guess we’ll just see what happens,” Erickson said.

The stakes are high, state officials in Maryland said Thursday as they detailed tentative plans to support federal workers and those who rely on government assistance imperiled by the shutdown.

“While those in Washington might not give a damn, those who benefit from these programs, the American people, certainly do,” state Treasurer Dereck Davis (D) said during a public meeting on state finances. “They do not deserve to have their economic safety nets needlessly pulled from beneath them.”

For federal wildland firefighters, a shutdown will exacerbate an already dire retention crisis fueled by low pay and increasingly difficult working conditions, fire service members and their union stressed Thursday. It would coincide with the expiration of a temporary pay increase that Congress passed in 2021, when the 15,000-member workforce was at “a breaking point,” said Max Alonzo, a former federal firefighter who now works as a representative for the National Federation of Federal Employees, which includes the fire service.With the shutdown approaching, a bill to ensure permanent pay increases for the federal firefighters appears temporarily doomed. They will still have to report for duty — without immediate pay. The wildfire season has weeks or more to go, as occurred when the Camp Fire devastated Paradise, Calif., in November 2018. The union estimates that the Forest Service could lose 50 percent of wildland firefighters if a shutdown drags on.Share

“It’s a slap in the face to all federal employees,” said Pete “Dutch” Dutchick, a longtime wildland firefighter who works in Northern California.

If a major wildfire does break out during a shutdown, Dutchick fears that the federal response will be short-staffed and that cities and towns could find themselves imperiled. “All because a few legislators are essentially refusing to lead,” he said. “Our wildland firefighters are all raised to be leaders, so when we don’t see that from our representatives, it’s just extremely disappointing.”

In the D.C. region, home to 15 percent of the federal workforce, a number of federal employees asked about the shutdown spoke on the condition of anonymity because they worried it could jeopardize their employment.A

Labor Department employee with a toddler who bikes her daughter to work every day and drops her off at KinderCare day care inside the department’s headquarters said the shutdown will be a major inconvenience. If the government shuts down, so will the day care. KinderCare said it will find openings in other locations for children affected by the shutdown. But that location could add an hour to the worker’s commute — and disrupt her daughter’s routine, which will have ramifications, she said.

Across town, an employee of the U.S. Agency for International Development said he thought a shutdown was an embarrassment. Despite what many people think, he said, many government workers are not highly compensated. In a shutdown, the employee estimated it would be just a few weeks before he had to drive for Uber or Lyft to cover his bills.

But not all federal employees thought the shutdown, if it does happen, would last long.Standing outside of the Ronald Reagan Building, a federal property manager with decades of service who had lived through previous shutdowns was philosophical — retirement wasn’t that far away, and since he helped keep the building running, he wouldn’t be furloughed. If a shutdown did come, he expected this one to be shorter than the last one during the Trump administration.

At a nearby lunch spot, a Customs and Border Protection project analyst agreed. There was simply no reason for a shutdown to continue into next week, the analyst said. After the politicians who benefited from the shutdown made their point, the nation could move on without actually suffering the consequences. She was more worried about businesses in the area — as well as Uber and Lyft drivers — who would be out of work with no hope of back pay.

How a government shutdown could affect the zoo and Smithsonian museums

In D.C., a lengthy shutdown could also affect tourism. For now, the Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo will remain open even if the government shuts down. But that could change if the shutdown continues. A zoo closure would deny visitors access to the three giant pandas in the closing weeks of their tenure in Washington. They are to be moved to China sometime in the next few months.Other tourist destinations will close immediately if an agreement isn’t reached by midnight Saturday. The U.S. Capitol Visitor’s Center will be closed and no tours will take place. The Library of Congress, the National Archives and the U.S. Botanic Garden will also close.

For D.C. tour operators, the threat of shutdown is injecting uncertainty into an environment already buffeted by unknowns.

“It’s the national capital. There’s always something,” said Heidy Escotto, operations manager at Journal Tour & Travels, which runs private van excursions around the National Mall and other destinations. There is Washington’s fickle weather, road closures around big gatherings and now the risk that key destinations could get sealed off.

“It’s going to be an impact — really bad, really bad,” Escotto said. “We are checking online the updates all the time, about Arlington, about the memorials.”Pedicab driver John Burke, who can be found many days looking for fares at Freedom Plaza, was skeptical that the coming shutdown would affect his trade. Unless the National Park Service cordons off the monuments, tourists of all political persuasions will always want rides. Though wearing a ball cap emblazoned with the name of a local marijuana business, he sometimes switches it out for a Reagan-Bush campaign hat to attract conservative riders.

The way Burke sees it, the shutdown isn’t about politics, but class. Whenever the government grinds to a halt, the rich don’t feel the pain. “That’s the disgusting reality of American politics,” he said. “The only people it affects are low-income people.”

As Saturday evening’s deadline approached, many in Washington hoped a last-minute agreement could be reached to avoid the spectacle of an unfunded government and shutdown. But other than crossing fingers, it seemed there was little that anyone outside of Congress could do.

Annie Gowen, Tim Craig, Arelis R. Hernández, Erin Cox, Michael Ruane and Michael Laris contributed to this report.The latest: