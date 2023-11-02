As families fight for justice, state senator seeking to change Florida's 'Free Kill' law wants input on his bill

She believes Taylor was the victim of medical malpractice. She turned to numerous attorneys for help and kept hearing the same questions. A Florida law that has been on the books since 1990 prevents families from suing for medical malpractice if their loved on who died was over the age of 25, had no children under 25 and was not married. Critics call it the “Free Kill” law because had the person survived, they could have filed a lawsuit, but if they died no one can sue on their behalf.

His bill would require those families, who under current law can’t file a lawsuit, to first file a complaint with the Department of Health of Agency for Health Care Administration. If probable cause was found, then they could sue.

But Jenkins says the battle just to get her daughter's medical records has been a daunting task, and this extra step she believes is an unnecessary hurdle. “The entire law needs to go,” Jenkins said. “The entire thing needs to be repealed. That's what I want to see happen.”

“The litigation doesn't just strain the physician in that particular case. It strains the entire system. And when we have a state where more and more people are accessing our system every single year, we don't need to remove protections,” Bolin said. “I think we need to keep as many of them in place as we can.”“I think the bill that I filed in the Senate is a balanced product that we can offer as a starting point.

