As El Niño looms, California braces for storms and floods

People in a low-lying Carmel Valley neighborhood watch the fast-flowing Carmel River in Carmel, Calif. on March 10. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)The specter of a developing El Niño invokes distressing memories for many Californians. Rainstorms tied to a super-strength El Niño episode overwhelmed southern parts of the state and killed 17 people in the winter of 1997-1998.

With forecasts the infamous climate pattern could reach a similar intensity this winter, the Golden State is bracing for more floods, not even a year removed from But whether California winds up making use of those preparations depends on an unpredictable mix of climate and weather indicators, none of which guarantee California and the Southwest are in line for more slugs of precipitation. El Niño tilts the odds in favor of another wet year, but it doesn’t assure one.

Meanwhile, changes to larger weather patterns means that moisture is sent flowing across the southern U.S. During El Niño, the jet stream — a torrent of strong wind in the upper atmosphere that steers weather systems — tends to dip southward, sending storms into southern California. headtopics.com

In years with especially strong El Niño patterns, such as 1982-1983 and 1997-1998, the wet trend can extend into Central California, as well.“Strong El Niño events increase the likelihood of above average precipitation in the Southwest and they do so to the tune of about 40, 50 or 60 percent,” Hoell said.

But California tends to see more streams of moisture from the Pacific, known as atmospheric rivers, when the warmest waters set up farther east, near the coast of South America, as they have this year.This time, Hoell pegs the chances of a wetter than normal winter in the Southwest at about 60 percent. headtopics.com

“There are so many different behaviors that can happen at weekly and monthly time scales that we can’t foresee three months in advance,” Hoell said.

