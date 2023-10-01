As D.C. weighs sexual harassment policy, data show scope of complaints

What makes some men sexual harassers? Science tries to explain the creeps of the world.

The city has taken positive steps: In 2018, the city administrator issued an order requiring all personnel-related settlements to be routed through the office for approval. But not all settlements identified by The Post appeared in the city administrator’s records under that order. While the Office of Risk Management told The Post in 2017 and the auditor in 2020 that it was developing software to centrally track settlements and judgments in all litigation, anrevealed the work was still incomplete.

Some D.C. Council committees attempt to track sexual harassment complaints and settlements through their oversight role. But a review of performance oversight documents shows that the committees do not ask uniform questions to agencies and sometimes don’t ask at all.

“I’m confident that not every agency was collecting the allegations of sexual harassment, and even if they were, I don’t think they were giving it to anyone,” White said.

Through records requests to those agencies and information provided by Bowser’s office, The Post compiled an additional 10 sexual harassment settlements since 2018, eight of which resulted in roughly $1 million in payments to the alleged victims; two settlements did not require District funds. A portion of the cases predate Bowser’s order, as some took years to reach a conclusion.2020 report

from the D.C. auditor warned that a failure to cohesively track settlements and judgments could pose problems for the city in identifying and mitigating risks or patterns of misconduct.

Bowser’s administration would not answer questions about why the work was unfinished or make Jed Ross, the chief risk management officer, available to answer questions.

Blasting risqué music in the workplace? It’s harassment, a judge rules.

Aware of the shortcomings, the council last summer passed a bill that requires the D.C. Office of Human Rights to also compile and submit data on sexual harassment complaints and settlements in one unified report. The first report is due in December.

Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) said the bill came to fruition afterof sexual harassment involving DCPS staff in 2018. But he and his constituents had trouble getting information about the incidents. The city needs to have full transparency, he said, so lawmakers can scope out patterns of alleged harassment and see how agencies are handling the allegations.

"I'm confident that not every agency was collecting the allegations of sexual harassment, and even if they were, I don't think they were giving it to anyone," White said. "The unknowable cost is the number of talented people, overwhelmingly women, who left, or may not want to work in a government that is not properly handling sexual harassment allegations."The legislation moved through the council at the same time as another bill from White that changed the definition of sexual harassment in the D.C. Human Rights Act.

The new law, which became effective in September 2022,

acknowledges that an alleged perpetrator’s actions “need not need to be severe or pervasive to constitute harassment,” adding that no specific number of incidents or level of egregiousness is required. Martin, the attorney at the National Women’s Law Center, said the change put D.C. in line with just five other states that have amended definitions of sexual harassment to “really reflect modern understandings and expectations of workplace behavior.”

Martin and other attorneys who reviewed the policy said that, while the “severe and pervasive” standard has been the norm nationwide, it’s notoriously difficult for victims to prove. And that appeared to explain why in some D.C. government cases since 2017, certain inappropriate conduct or comments were still found not to violate the order.

For example, the Department of Motor Vehicles substantiated allegations from February 2022 that a male employee told a female colleague he would spank her and often had sexual conversations with her and other colleagues, among other things. “However, it was not a violation of the mayor’s order,” the agency reported for all substantiated allegations.

The case is now in litigation, according to the MOLC.

“The law needed to change because not everybody agreed with the interpretation of what ‘severe or pervasive,’ meant; it was different for different people,” said Lauren A. Khouri, president of the board of directors for the Metropolitan Washington Employment Lawyers Association, who reviewed the collection of data from MOLC.

DCPS similarly appeared to struggle to decide whether certain conduct met the “severe and pervasive” standard. The agency accounted for roughly a quarter of all complaints in the MOLC

tally since 2017, though over recent years it also made up roughly between a fifth and a quarter of all D.C. employees.

In one inconclusive case, a DCPS employee who was a girls’ coach was accused of running his hand down a player’s arm as they were walking to the field, and continued after she felt uncomfortable and asked him to stop. In a separate instance he was accused of touching a player’s shoulders during a team photo and telling the group to say “sexy mamas” to the camera, which the girls didn’t want to do. “Accusations were found to be credible, but the behavior not severe or pervasive enough to violate order,” the notes in the

tracker say. “Remedial action” was still recommended.

Some cases appeared to incorporate some questionable investigative tactics. An investigation into a male DCPS employee found that he told an unidentified female, “I’m going to explode in your mouth,” after she commented about the bursting tomatoes she was eating for lunch. “This made the [redacted] uncomfortable, but agency couldn’t find that this was an inherently sexual statement because the top google result was related to dentistry.” DCPS’s ruling on whether it was sexual harassment: Inconclusive.

Other times investigators got hung up on whether an alleged harasser got “mixed signals.” A complaint against an employee who repeatedly asked a colleague out on dates even after she said she was not interested, then suggested sex instead, was also found “inconclusive.” The reason: “findings could not substantiate whether accused knew the behavior was unwanted or unwelcome” — yet remedial action was suggested considering the accused harasser continued even after the victim specifically said no.

Kera Tyler, a spokeswoman for DCPS, said the agency could not comment on the specific cases, but that it investigates complaints and takes immediate action to “create the safe environment we want to provide for our students and employees.”

Michelle Bercovici, an employment attorney who reviewed summaries of the cases for The Post, says the provision of the mayor’s order requiring accusers to directly tell or ask a supervisor to tell the harasser that the conduct is unwelcome may be intended to encourage early intervention. But if the burden is too heavy on accusers to prove they have been sexually harassed, Bercovici said that could discourage people from participating and intensify fears of retaliation.

“It makes employees less likely to complain, especially if there’s situations where there’s been openly inappropriate sexual conduct,” she said.

Vanessa Natale, deputy director of the MOLC, welcomed the change in the law that broadened the definition of sexual harassment. “It makes it better and more comfortable for complainants to come forward,” she said. “They don’t have the burden of proving ‘severe and pervasive.’”

The MOLC does not typically investigate harassment complaints, but did investigate the high-profile Falcicchio allegations at Bowser’s request and substantiated two complaints of sexual harassment against him. Natale said the MOLC adhered to the standard in the new law in its investigation rather than the 2017 mayor’s order.

Bowser former top aide sexually harassed D.C. employee, probe finds

According to the mayor’s office, the D.C. Office of Human rights began training sexual harassment officers and agency lawyers on applying the new definition of sexual harassment last month. Bowser’s administration said sexual harassment officers and others will receive additional training after the policy is amended. Some of sexual harassment officers submit much more robust investigative reports than others, the statement said, “and it’s underscored the need for more training for SHOs and more stability in the SHO corps.”

Bowser’s office did not confirm any other forthcoming changes to the policy, but a new policy for consensual relationships could be included. Bowser’s 2017 order required the human resources department to develop reporting requirements for relationships within a chain of command — but the department never did thataccording to the MOLC. The administration did not answer when asked why not.the MOLC’s

tracker in substantiated cases, which attorneys who reviewed the cases for The Post

said made it difficult to assess how harassers or managers were being held accountable under the order. Outcomes of investigations are also not recorded in about a quarter of cases in MOLC’s tracker. Natale acknowledged gaps in the tracker, though stressed that the absence of information doesn’t mean no action was taken or investigations were not completed.

Natale said discipline is often tailored in each case and can range from verbal counseling to more serious action such as suspension or termination.

The bulk of complaints were filed in the first two years of the policy’s existence — nearly 200 through 2019. They began to drop off in 2020, coinciding with the pandemic as many employees began working from home.

“I know people don’t like the idea that there is a lot of sexual harassment complaints, Natale said. But, she said, it shows people know that the agency will investigate every claim, big or small. “Maybe it’ll make someone think before they say something.”MOLC’s tracker illustrate plainly how Bowser’s order caused city government workers to think differently about harassment — though some, apparently, didn’t have a complete grasp.

At a Department of Transportation meeting in May 2018, for example, an employee told men in the room that they “needed to be careful” now that the new policy was in effect. But the women in the room received a different message, according to the complaint: If they “dressed like a ‘ho,’” the employee told them, “they are going to be treated like a ‘ho.'”

Months later, the employee was written up for violating the policy.