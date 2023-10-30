As Cuyahoga seeks a new jail, it’s on the hook for millions in repairs at the current jail

The Cuyahoga County jail is comprised of two parts: the older Jail I (back left) built in 1976, and the newer Jail 2 built in 1995. (Kaitlin Durbin, cleveland.com)CLEVELAND, Ohio – Despite pursuing a site for a new jail, Cuyahoga County taxpayers are likely to be on the hook for upgrades to the existing justice center for years to come.

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne is budgeting $15 million to upgrade the justice center in 2024. But that amount could exceed $187 million over the next five years, if the county stays at its current facility long-term.

“We will decide which projects to prioritize based on timing and critical need,” Cuyahoga County spokeswoman Kelly Woodard said in an email. “While we recognize that it will take time to build our new Cuyahoga County Central Services Campus, we still have to invest in maintaining the current building for the health and safety of our staff and those in custody.” headtopics.com

Ronayne introduced his version of the budget earlier this month, but it is, by no means, final. Cuyahoga County is still holding budget hearings, and County Council still needs to vote on the budget. For 2024, Ronayne has budgeted $15 million for repairs and upgrades to the facility. Those are “high priority” projects needed to keep the jail running for the next five years, Woodard said.

Some of 2024′s larger planned projects include: $2.5 million on elevator renovations, $2.5 million on courts tower panel sealant and waterproofing, $1.6 million on renovating the atrium, and $1.5 million for a central utilities plan study, according to budget documents. headtopics.com

If the county chooses to remain at its existing jail complex long-term, the costs could continue into 2025 and beyond, Woodard said. For 2025, Ronayne’s budget includes $43 million in justice center capital improvements. The largest of those is $18.9 million for renovating the upper floors of the courts tower interior, followed by $5 million to replace emergency power generation equipment and $4.6 million for plumbing upgrades.

