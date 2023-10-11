As China’s economy slows, Hong Kong aims to rebuild its international image

Anti-government protests in 2019, followed by Beijing’s swift imposition of a sweeping national security law in 2020 and three years of draconian COVID lockdowns prompted an exodus of tens of thousands of people from Hong Kong, taking a toll on its reputation and economy.

"The last few years have created a very negative image of Hong Kong," said Inaki Amate, chairman of the European chamber in Hong Kong, one of the speakers at the M+ event. The event is among many trying to rebuild ties between the West and the former British colony, with visitors mainly coming from the mainland and Asia, while visa applicants are primarily from China, said Amate.

"If we believe that Hong Kong will be able to recover its most international Asia city status by continuing on this trend, we are very wrong," said Amate. "Hong Kong needs diversity. “You’ve got what happened with the national security law, the pandemic and now you’ve got a pretty big problem with China’s economy. People have a very deeply damaged image and it’s going to take more than having a banking conference in the Four Seasons hotel to really get people to go ‘wow this is exciting. headtopics.com

Many in the legal sector said the law has stoked concerns over judicial independence, while some executives are concerned that Hong Kong is losing relevance as some businesses relocate to Singapore and Dubai.

A survey by recruiter Robert Walters in September said that more than half of Hong Kong professionals are considering or planning to move out of the city. “Hong Kong is a barometer of the economic activities in China," said Patrick Ip, managing director at China-ASEAN Investment Cooperation fund. "Because of the recent China economic downturn and regulatory policy changes in some key sectors, the capital market is suffering due to weak investment sentiment. headtopics.com

