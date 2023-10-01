As Catholic Church faces precarious cultural time, Bishop Robert Barron of Minnesota models thoughtful faith

The Vatican in Rome will host the Synod on Synodality, led by Pope Francis, in October. Bishop Robert Barron on Minnesota, a delegate, has thoughts about a 'welcoming' Catholic Church. Said Barron,"He was in my pastoral region when I was out in California. Because he was researching the role of Padre Pio, and he went to this Capuchin monastery that was in my region.

" Bishop Robert Barron was actively involved in helping actor Shia LeBoeuf (shown here) in his recent conversion to Catholicism.He added,"And so I ran into him during that period. Most of them didn't know Shia LaBeouf from Cab Calloway. ... But they saw tand questioning and they took him in and ... they treated him kind of like as one of their own."

And"they talked to him and they instructed him. They listened to him. And it was the compassion of the friars that really, I think, brought him more deeply into the faith." AS SUICIDE RATES INCREASE, FAITH LEADER SHARES 3 KEY POINTS, NOTING, ‘HOPE IS AVAILABLE TO EVERYONE’

Barron downplayed his own involvement, but he talked about it a lot more in a sitdown podcast with LaBeouf that can be seen on the Word On Fire website.

