There are things in life that are so ugly they become beautiful. A child’s kindergarten art project, say, or scrambled eggs you make at 2 a.m. after a hard night out.

Nowhere was that truth more evident than in the 2014 mutual faceplant of Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech, a game so godawful it created a meme for joyful futility that persists to this day. Trigger warning: Descriptions of extreme football incompetence ahead.By 2014, legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer was nearing the end of his storied career.

“There were a lot of games where not only couldn’t they score,” recalls Dave Goren, a longtime Wake Forest sideline reporter, “they couldn’t even move the football.” Five days before Thanksgiving, they met in a game that pretty much everyone expected to be unremarkable. No one had any idea they were about to create a legend.The game kicked off at 12:30 under gray, drizzly skies in Winston-Salem. The Wake faithful showed up, and so too did a healthy share of Virginia Tech fans, who only had a short journey from Blacksburg. headtopics.com

Wake kicker Mike Weaver had chances; he missed four field goal attempts in regulation, including a re-kick after a penalty and a potential game-winner at the end of regulation. When the clock hit zeroes and the Deacons still hadn't scored, Beamer raised his arms in exultation … andOvertime wasn’t much better.

And were it not for that meme, the world would have mercifully forgotten the whole game as soon as possible.Look at how happy Beamer is there. He knows just how awful the game was, and yet he’s taking joy in what’s literally the smallest of victories. headtopics.com

