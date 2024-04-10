Aruba Backs Up Historical Documents on Internet Archive

Aruba is backing up its history on the Internet Archive , a first for the digital preservation site. The Archive announced on April 8th that it was opening the portal to Coleccion Aruba , giving worldwide access to more than 100,000 of Aruba ’s historical documents . The works include materials that Aruba began collecting under its national library and archives after it became a country under the Kingdom of the Netherlands in 1986.

According to the Internet Archive, the Aruba collection “includes about 40,000 documents, 60,000 images, 900 videos, 45 audio files and seven 3D objects for a total of 67 thematic and/or institutional (sub)collections.” Besides adding everything to its own servers, the Archive says it’s also backing everything up using the decentralized Filecoin network. Coleccion Aruba uses the normal Archive interface, so you can search through it, filter by file type, and sort by year. One of the older documents I found is the above map of Aruba from 1794. According to Wired, the project was “set in motion” in 2018 when Stacy Argondizzo, a digital archivist whose family regularly vacations in Aruba, began considering helping the country preserve its physical archives, which she worried could be destroyed by extreme weather. “They were one disaster away, basically, from losing everything,” she told the sit

Aruba Historical Documents Internet Archive Preservation Coleccion Aruba Worldwide Access Backup Filecoin Network Digital Archivist

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Internet Archive now hosts the Country of ArubaAruba is using the Internet Archive to host its historical materials in digital form, including over 100,000 images, texts, music, and videos.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

The Internet Archive Just Backed Up an Entire Caribbean IslandBy becoming the official custodian of an entire nation's history for the first time, the Internet Archive is expanding its already outsize role in preserving the digital world for posterity.

Source: WIREDBusiness - 🏆 68. / 68 Read more »

Net Neutrality, the Internet and the Internet SocietyGain a clear understanding of the Internet and Net Neutrality with comprehensive definitions and explanations.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

Aruba Aloe hand sanitizer and gel recalled nationwide after methanol foundExposure to methanol — a toxic alcohol typically found in antifreeze and windshield washer fluid —can be extremely dangerous.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Methanol in recalled hand sanitizer could cause comas, seizuresAruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 80% and Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel were found to contain alcohol denatured with methanol.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. Recalls Hand Sanitizer and Aloe Gel Products Due to Health RisksAruba Aloe Balm N.V. is recalling two of its hand sanitizer and aloe gel products due to the presence of methanol, which can cause severe health effects including comas, seizures, and permanent damage to the central nervous system.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »