Aruba Backs Up Historical Documents on Internet Archive

Aruba is backing up its history on the Internet Archive , a first for the digital preservation site. The Archive announced on April 8th that it was opening the portal to Coleccion Aruba , giving worldwide access to more than 100,000 of Aruba ’s historical documents . The works include materials that Aruba began collecting under its national library and archives after it became a country under the Kingdom of the Netherlands in 1986.
According to the Internet Archive, the Aruba collection “includes about 40,000 documents, 60,000 images, 900 videos, 45 audio files and seven 3D objects for a total of 67 thematic and/or institutional (sub)collections.” Besides adding everything to its own servers, the Archive says it’s also backing everything up using the decentralized Filecoin network. Coleccion Aruba uses the normal Archive interface, so you can search through it, filter by file type, and sort by year. One of the older documents I found is the above map of Aruba from 1794. According to Wired, the project was “set in motion” in 2018 when Stacy Argondizzo, a digital archivist whose family regularly vacations in Aruba, began considering helping the country preserve its physical archives, which she worried could be destroyed by extreme weather. “They were one disaster away, basically, from losing everything,” she told the sit
Aruba Historical Documents Internet Archive Preservation Coleccion Aruba Worldwide Access Backup Filecoin Network Digital Archivist
