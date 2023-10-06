Artwork believed stolen during Holocaust returned after 17-year fight with Ohio college

Artwork believed to be stolen during the Holocaust from a Jewish art collector and entertainer have been rightly returned to the Nazi victim’s heirs after a 17-year battle with Oberlin College.

'Oberlin College announced, consistent with their position for 17 years, that 'this is rightfully ours, we lawfully own it, and we're not giving it back,'' Jacobson said. 'And that changed, after the criminal warrant. 'But the reality is they've been fighting this for 17 years,' Jacobson added.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Ohio State set to celebrate 111th Homecoming this weekendThe Ohio State Homecoming Parade is one of Ohio State's biggest and longest-running traditions.

Energy company makes adjustments to Oberlin plant following residents noise complaintsAnchor at News 5 Cleveland

Oberlin-Wellington football game canceled due to injuriesCourtney is a digital producer at News 5. She loves all things Cleveland and is a huge sports fan.

Oberlin cancels football game vs. Wellington, citing lack of playersGet breaking news on Cleveland & Ohio high school, college and professional sports. Find scores, statistics, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at cleveland.com.

Hepworth Wakefield Acquires Second Artwork With JW Anderson FundThe Yorkshire, England, gallery has made a second acquisition with money from the JW Anderson Collections Fund. The gallery is the inaugural recipient of the fund, which aims to support the acquisi…

Drake 'For All The Dogs' Album Artwork AI GeneatorCreate your own album cover in the style of Drake's 'For All The Dogs.'