Arts & Culture Newsletter: 'Outsiders' composers Jamestown Revival back at the Belly Up

Good morning, and welcome to the U-T Arts & Culture Newsletter. I’m David L. Coddon, and here’s your guide to all things essential in San Diego’s arts and culture this week. One of the most welcome announcements of the past summer was the one in August that “The Outsiders” musical, which world-premiered at La Jolla Playhouse earlier this year, is going to Broadway.

Good morning, and welcome to the U-T Arts & Culture Newsletter. I’m David L. Coddon, and here’s your guide to all things essential in San Diego’s arts and culture this week. One of the most welcome announcements of the past summer was the one in August that “The Outsiders” musical, which world-premiered at La Jolla Playhouse earlier this year, is going to Broadway. The musical adaptation of a young adult novel written by S.E. Hinton and later made into an ‘80s film by Francis Ford Coppola is set to open in New York City next March. In many ways, the musical is superior to both Hinton’s novel and certainly to Coppola’s movie. It’s smart and it has heart. Credit is due Adam Rapp, who wrote the stage book for “The Outsiders” musical. Even more is due Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance, also known as Jamestown Revival. This folk duo from Texas composed songs perfectly attuned to the often-dark coming-of-age tale of warring gangs in 1960s Oklahoma. Two songs come to mind: the affecting “Throwing In The Towel” and “Great Expectations.” Another Jamestown Revival number, “Stay Gold,” becomes a metaphor for the desperation, and the hope, of youth. Whether Clay and Chance perform any of these tunes at the Belly Up on Sunday night remains to be seen, or heard. Even if they don’t, they’ve demonstrated already this year just how No Depression (a genre that blends rootsy country with funk) music can tell a story like few other genres can, awakening something hidden or dormant in us at the same time. READ MORE: On a knife’s edge: La Jolla Playhouse planning visceral, violent ‘The Outsiders’ musical READ MORE: Review: La Jolla Playhouse’s ‘The Outsiders’ a faithful, tuneful and muscular homage to classic ‘60s tale Welcome to October, readers. What a way to kick off a month of cooler nights, the first Fall fires in the hearth and a good book. All right, this is San Diego, not Vermont, so there may not be fireplaces blazing. But for readers who long to meet their authorial heroes, your first chance is Monday night when Dave Eggers visits the downtown Central Library’s Joan and Irwin Jacobs Common. In “An Evening with Dave Eggers,” admission to which is free, the New England author will discuss his latest book, “The Eyes and the Impossible.” An incredibly versatile writer, Eggers has also written nonfiction, short stories, children’s books and screenplays, including one for the 2009 film “Away We Go” in which he collaborated with his wife. That’s a truly hidden gem you should see. Catch it on Amazon Prime, in between all your autumn reading. You’ll have to get on the wait list if you want to see and hear Barbara Kingsolver Wednesday night at the University of San Diego in a Warwick’s bookstore presentation. The author of “The Poisonwood Bible” is also a Pulitzer Prize winner this year for her Great Appalachian novel “Demon Copperhead,” which she’ll be talking about at USD’s Warren Auditorium in Mother Rosalie Hill Hall. By the way, if you don’t have any luck with the wait list, you can still read the book. Kingsolver’s fans know that they’re always a rewarding and enlightening read. Is it just me, or does it seem like it’s easier to find reruns of “Frasier,” the “Cheers” spinoff, than reruns of “Cheers” itself? Most sitcom watchers would agree that “Cheers” was a classic, but “Frasier” a nice little show. Well, guess what? That nice little show has been rebooted for the Paramount+ network, with Seattle shrink Frasier Crane (played by Kelsey Grammer) now back in Boston from whence he came. The first two episodes drop next Thursday. Aside from Grammer, the only original “Frasier” cast member expected to appear from time to time is Bebe Neuwirth who played Frasier’s wife, then ex-wife, Lilith in both shows. Expect the episodes she’s in to be the best in this reboot. The San Diego Italian Film Festival is under way, with screenings through Oct. 14 at three venues: the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) at the San Diego Museum of Art, the Digital Gym Cinema downtown and Encinitas’ La Paloma theater. There’s also a lineup of virtual programming, films you can access from home. In the rich tradition of Italian cinema, many of the films touch on social issues, including director/writer Marta Savina’s “Primadonna (The Girl From Tomorrow)', which screens at 7 p.m. Friday.. Here’s the festival’s in-person schedule On a side note, here’s wishing a speedy recovery to Sophia Loren, a legend of Italian film, who underwent surgery after a fall recently. Loren, 89, is without question Italy’s most famous movie star. ‘Les Miserables’ tour star Nick Cartell closing in on his 1,000th performance as Jean ValjeanMiniaturized is missing link between Tom Petty & San Diego music legend O: 'Without them, we wouldn't exist'Carnegie Hall encore concert will be a Big Apple treat for San Diego Symphony members: ‘It’s humbling’Foo Fighters announce 2024 U.S. stadium tour. The West Coast leg opens in San Diego; here are all the datesTheater Notebook: La Jolla Playhouse marks 10th anniversary of WOW Festival in 2024 with return to its home campus at UCSDReview: La Jolla Playhouse’s ‘Sumo’ juices up a classic sports story with humor, visual pizzazzReview: Riveting performances elevate the stakes in ‘Doubt’ at New Village ArtsPeso Pluma performs to a packed house in Chula Vista — but is mum on the threats against him University of California Television invites you to enjoy this special selection of programs from throughout the University of California. Descriptions courtesy of and text written by UCTV staff: “La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest: Strauss, Boulanger and Faure” Enjoy this La Jolla Music Society's SummerFest 2022 presentation, 'Under the Influence,' masterfully curated by music director Inon Barnatan. This compelling program delves into the inspirations behind some of classical music’s most celebrated composers, featuring Strauss' 'Metamorphosen,' a string septet that reflects the composer's lament for a war-torn world; Lili Boulanger's 'Nocturne,' a beautiful violin and piano piece capturing the essence of night; and Gabriel Fauré's Piano Quartet No. 1, a cornerstone of chamber music known for its emotional depth and lyricism. Join us for a captivating musical journey that explores how muses and influences shape timeless compositions. “What Do We Know About How to Foster Mental Wellbeing As We Age?” Join Barton Palmer, Ph.D., in the latest program from the Stein Institute for Research on Aging, as he delves into the intricate relationship between aging and well-being. Learn how factors like resilience, optimism and strong social connections contribute to happiness in our later years. The program also introduces practical interventions such as mindfulness and value-driven actions, while exploring the significance of positive psychology and spirituality. Whether you're dealing with cognitive changes or seeking to enhance your well-being, this enlightening session offers actionable insights to navigate the complexities of aging with a focus on achieving a fulfilling life. “Debunking Deepfakes: Unmasking Digital Deceptions” In the latest episode of TecHype, a series that demystifies emerging technologies, Professor Hany Farid from UC Berkeley, an authority on digital image analysis, unpacks the complex world of “deepfakes.” This episode delves into how AI-generated images, videos, and audio are revolutionizing entertainment and advocacy but also posing alarming risks like election manipulation and fraud. Farid highlights strategies for mitigating these risks, such as digital watermarking and detection tools. Offering both caution and insight, you’ll gain a nuanced understanding of deepfakes' societal impact, as well as the knowledge to navigate this evolving digital landscape. The best things to do this weekend in San Diego: Oct. 5-8. Coddon is a freelance writer.

Read more:

sdut »

Helen Mirren criticizes cancel culture in the arts after 'Golda' backlash: 'Alarming and ridiculous'Actress Helen Mirren addressed backlash over her casting as former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in the biopic 'Golda,' criticizing restrictions on who actors should portray.

How to Become a Cricket Expert Just in Time for the Cricket World CupA game that is somewhat impenetrable to outsiders can, on occasion, reveal its joys to all.

What Bernie gets right about saving democracy | Will Bunch NewsletterPlus, a journalist’s murder in Philadelphia is also a trigger for hate speech.

AM NewsletterMosquito hacks, SAG-AFTRA, and Halloween season

Showdown set | Sports Daily NewsletterPhillies advance to the NLDS to face the Braves.

🍴Our 2023 Dining Guide is here | Morning NewsletterWe hope you’re hungry.