Artists Sign Letter Addressing Threats of AI to Human Artistry

Nicki Minaj, Peter Frampton, Katy Perry, Smokey Robinson and J Balvin are among the 200 artists who signed a letter addressing the threats of AI technology to human artistry. The letter highlights the use of preexisting work to train AI models without permissions, which could lead to the replacement of artists and a decrease in royalty pools.

The artists call for the protection of creators' rights and the preservation of the music ecosystem.

