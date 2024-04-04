Artists Rights Alliance Urges Digital Music Developers to Recognize Threat of AI

The Artists Rights Alliance, supported by approximately 200 music artists such as Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, and Camila Cabello, has issued an open letter urging digital music developers to recognize the threat posed by artificial intelligence to the music industry and artistic expression.

The campaign has sparked concerns over the utilization of musical compositions by AI developers, who, according to the alliance, create works that "infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists." We, the undersigned members of the artist and songwriting communities call on AI developers, technology companies, platforms and digital music services to cease the use of artificial intelligence to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists," reads the letter. "Make no mistake," the letter continue

Stevie Wonder, Miranda Lambert, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Smokey Robinson, and J Balvin are among the 200+ names featured in a new open letter presented by the non-profit organization Artist Rights Alliance. The letter calls on AI technology companies, developers, platforms, digital music services, and platforms to stop using AI to "infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists."

Miranda Lambert, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj submit letter to AI developers to honor artists' rights

Miranda Lambert, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj submit letter to AI developers to honor artists' rights

Miranda Lambert, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj submit letter to AI developers to honor artists' rights

