Artist Manager Describes Israeli Festival Massacre

Smoke rises as the clashes between Palestinian groups and Israeli forces continue in Gaza City, Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023.

Everything changed, though, when rockets and missiles launched from the Gaza Strip by Hamas starting landing on the site an hour later, part of a widespread attack on Israel. Gaster says that at this point, festival security advised everyone to get down on the floor and put their hands above their heads for protection. But after 5-10 minutes, Gaster says, “the policemen shouted in the microphones, ‘Okay, get in your cars and go.

Gaster says he was “driving super fast, not stopping for anything, even when missiles are coming down. My instinct told me don’t stop for shelter, just drive… We drove so fast we didn’t even know what was happening. headtopics.com

He says that these attackers arrived by motorcycles, quads and trucks approximately 20 minutes after missiles started landing. During this time he and the others were receiving messages from friends and colleagues still on site, who reported that the attackers were shooting attendees in their cars as they attempted to drive away. A friend of Gaster’s messaged to say that the driver of her car had been shot and that she and another friend were pretending to be dead to avoid being killed.

Gaster says it took IDF and special forces a few hours to arrive on site, with those who were there attempting to defend themselves in the meantime. Gaster says that the owner of the production company behind the festival, Nova Tribe, killed two of the attackers after taking their guns. Gaster says he and the team at the production villa were being sent on-site locations from various attendees and then sending these locations to the owner, who then went to help these attendees. headtopics.com

Israeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in Gaza.

WSJ's Shayndi Raice reports while sheltering in place in Tel Aviv, following the biggest attack on Israel in years. Hamas launched unprecedented strikes on locations by air, land, and sea, catching th