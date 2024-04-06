Artist Behind Static Shock Redesigns Red Hood's Look, Deepens Batman Relationship

The creative mastermind behind the most recent iteration of Static Shock crafts a redesign for Red Hood that deepens his relationship with Batman . Nikolas Draper-Ivey served as an artist for the Static character dating back to Static: Season One. In the time since, with Static: Shadows of Dakota, he continued illustrating the character along with new duties as series writer. Now, Draper-Ivey brings his electric art style to the Red Hood character in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

In it, he revamps Jason Todd in a look that is as much futuristic 'techwear' as it is trendy 'streetwear.' The most notable aspect of the design is Red Hood's helmet, which sports a vampire bat skull. Readers can get a better look at the helmet further below in Draper-Ivey's Instagram post. The design invites a deeper analysis of Jason's relationship with Batman

