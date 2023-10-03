When artist Alexandre Arrechea was 9, his father, Jesús, took him to the sugar mill where he worked as a machinist. The Arrecheas are from Trinidad, a gracefulon the southern coast of Cuba that emerged as an important center of the sugar trade in the 18th century.

“We were in a situation that we were thinking of living outside of Cuba and what goes through your mind is that your heritage is going to be left behind,” recalls Arrechea. “So we built a portable capital. ... You take this place to another place, you take it with you.”Arrechea left Los Carpinteros in 2003 and now divides his time between Madrid and Miami.

They actually reflect on the idea of the plowed field, plantation fields. For me, it’s an idea that is very recurrent. The plinth, or the base where you put art and sculptures, the idea is generally that you want to create something “neutral” so that whatever you put on top is more prominent. But I want that stand to be meaningful.

You play with language a lot, in your titles but also in a work from last year titled “Shared Words,” where viewers are invited to generate phrases for a piece that shows five Black facesin 2021. People were protesting their life conditions, but the censorship in Cuba is real. People were beaten and taken to jail. headtopics.com

Alexandre Arrechea, “White Corner,” 2006, a video installation that shows the artist — in double — defensively rounding the corner of a building.You are now in London fine-tuning “Black Sabbath — The Ballet.” How did that project come about? And what did you conceive for the set design?, [the Cuban-born artistic director of the Birmingham Royal Ballet] in Havana.

