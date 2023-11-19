Artificial Intelligence Threatens Livelihoods of Creative Professionals

Country singers, romance novelists, video game artists and voice actors are appealing to the U.S. government for relief from the threat that artificial intelligence poses to their livelihoods. Technology companies, on the other hand, are content with the current situation. The U.S. register of copyrights is reviewing the comments and opinions of various stakeholders to determine if copyright reforms are necessary for generative AI tools.





The Philippine defense chief has ordered all defense personnel and the 163,000-member military to refrain from using digital applications that harness artificial intelligence to generate personal portraits, saying they could pose security risks. Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. issued the order in an Oct.

