Arthur Tay discusses the Singapore Yachting Festival and the future of Singapore’s yachting landscape

In this exclusive interview, Arthur Tay discusses the Singapore Yachting Festival, the Blue Water EduFest and the future of SIngapore’s yachting landscape.As Chairman and CEO of SUTL Group, which created the ONE°15 Marina brand, Arthur Tay has overseen the growth of its flagship Sentosa Cove facility, which is host and owner of the Singapore Yachting Festival and Blue Water EduFest events, and has been joined by Nirup Island.

Looking back, what was the response to the first Singapore Yachting Festival in April 2023, which ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove hosted following a four-year break from boat shows in Singapore? The turnout for the four-day event was positive, with more than 9,500 visitors in attendance. A total of 50 boats were showcased, with 54 exhibitors participating. The high-tech water toys proved to be a major attraction, with numerous adventurous attendees trying out the electric surfboards, while others enjoyed drinks and relaxing on the floating loung

