Arthur Jafa: From Filmmaker to Art World Sensation

Before Arthur Jafa became an art world sensation, he was a sought-after but under-the-radar filmmaker. He was the cinematographer for 'Daughters of the Dust' in 1994 and, in the 2010s, for the music videos for Solange’s 'Don’t Touch My Hair' and 'Cranes in the Sky.' He worked under Stanley Kubrick on 'Eyes Wide Shut,' co-directed the video for Jay-Z’s '4:44,' and shot documentaries on subjects including Malcolm X and Audre Lorde.

Then, in 2016, at the age of 56, he was invited by the Hammer Museum to display a selection of items from his personal collection of historical and pop cultural images, amassed over decades and organized in hundreds of binders, as part of the museum’s 'Made in L.A.' show. This was a few years after he had released a film essay titled 'Love Is the Message, The Message Is Death,' which juxtaposed interviews of Black intellectuals with shots of outer space, nocturnal streetscapes, ocean surf, and artist Kara Walker’s cut-paper silhouette works

Arthur Jafa Filmmaker Art World Hammer Museum Historical Images Pop Cultural Images

