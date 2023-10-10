Artemis Fowl (2020) | ScreenRant

Nonso Anozie , Gerard Horan , judi dench , Adrian Scarborough , Hong Chau , Josh Gad , Lara McDonnell , Joshua McGuire , Miranda Raison , Diana Alexandra Pocol , Taylor James , Ferdia Shaw ,Artemis Fowl is a 12-year-old genius who finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.

Disney+ movies have been added to PVOD after removal from the streamer, including their failed Harry Potter movie competitor Artemis Fowl.Disney failed with 2020’s Artemis Fowl movie, but this upset only proves that the young adult book series deserves a rebooted TV adaptation instead.

Disney sci-fi movies keep struggling, with John Carter, Tomorrowland, and others failing to launch franchises — but Avatar 2 can break the curse.When it comes to the world of Artemis Fowl, the name of the game is intelligence. Here's how all the characters compare in smarts.Inspired by the Eoin Colfer book, the Disney+ movie, Artemis Fowl, has fans talking. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Saylee Padwal | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Final Fantasy | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) | ScreenRantDirected by James Cameron, Terminator 2: Judgment Day is a direct sequel to the original Terminator and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Robert Patrick, and Linda Hamilton. In this installment, John Connor is being hunted by an advanced Skynet prototype from the future. Thankfully, he receives help from a reprogrammed T-800 sent back in time by the resistance to protect him.

Silent Hill 2 Remake | ScreenRantThe Silent Hill 2 Remake is an upcoming Survival Horror release from Bloober Team, the same creative squad behind Layers of Fear and Observer. Developers are reimagining James Sunderland's adventure through Silent Hill, with updated graphics and gameplay.

alita battle angel 2 | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Aquaman (2018) | ScreenRantReleased in 2018, Aquaman is an action-adventure film that centers on the DC Comics hero of the same name. Set after the events of Justice League, the story follows Arthur Curry as he avoids his destiny as king of Atlantis. A vendetta forces Arthur to step up to protect Atlantis - and the world - from dangerous forces seeking to control the ocean.