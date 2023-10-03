Art Markman Ph.D.

, is Annabel Irion Worsham Centennial Professor of Psychology and Marketing at the University of Texas at Austin. He got his Sc.B. in Cognitive Science from Brown and his Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Illinois. He has published over 150 scholarly works on topics in higher-level thinking including the effects of motivation on learning and performance, analogical reasoning, categorization, decision making, and creativity.

Smart Change: Five Tools to Create New and Sustainable Habits in Yourself and OthersSituations can drive people's interest in knowing something. This "state" curiosity is affected by whether you think you should know something.Stress is an energetic emotional reaction that people have to a problem or threat in their world. But is this emotional reaction good or bad?Your subjective age is how old you feel. From middle age onward, research suggests that your subjective age is generally lower than your actual age.A long-term study of people's memory for their lives reveals interesting patterns about what ages leave the happiest memories.There are lots of behaviors that society suggests are appropriate in some circumstances, but not others. How does that affect what you think about?

Smart Thinking: Three Essential Keys to Solve Problems, Innovate, and Get Things Done

Streaks are a part of the gamification toolkit. While the prospect of maintaining a streak can help someone keep going, breaking it can sap their motivation and drive.

Do Belonging Interventions for College Students Work?

Success in college depends on being able to overcome difficulties. A feeling of belonging promotes this resilience. A new study suggests that a simple intervention may help.

Success in college depends on being able to overcome difficulties. A feeling of belonging promotes this resilience. A new study suggests that a simple intervention may help.

