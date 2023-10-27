Art Institute offering free weekdays for Illinois residents November through December

The Art Institute of Chicago will provide free admission days starting in November for Illinois residents.The Art Institute of Chicago is giving free admission to Illinois residents weekdays next month.You can experience captivating events and exhibitions at the museum for free (Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays), from Nov. 27-Dec. 22, 2023.

You can reserve your tickets in advance here if you choose to. If you are unable to, the admissions desk on the day of your visit will be able to provide assistance.

