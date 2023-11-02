Art & Design

Left to right: Norm Sundholm, Lynn Easton, Dick Peterson, Mike Mitchell, and Barry Curtis of the touring version of the rock and roll band"The Kingsmen" perform onstage in 1964.(1995) greets visitors to third-floor galleries dedicated to pieces from the collection of the National Museum of Women in the Arts., focuses on how she and her father Ray harnessed the power of artificial intelligence to connect with the grandfather she never knew.

The Museo de Arte in Puerto Rico is one of 64 art museums receiving grants as part of a new initiative called"Access for All" funded by Alice Walton's Art Bridges foundation.Alice Walton's foundation Art Bridges will give grants to dozens of museums around the country.The artists, brothers Adam and Zack Khalil and Jackson Polys, are part of the collective the New Red Order. They call it a"public secret society." Here they are with Creative Time curator Diya Vij.

iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1201961359/1203911840" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> White Cube, the London-based gallery that helped shape the Young British Artist movement, has opened its first permanent U.S. branch in New York.London's White Cube opens its first New York art gallery with a show focused on how contemporary art can reference and distort prior creations to resist established power and value systems.The artist Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons is one of this year's MacArthur fellows.

United States Headlines Read more: NPR »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CLEVELAND19NEWS: Networks pay tribute to Matthew Perry with ‘Friends’ marathons, never-before-seen interviewsSeveral networks are paying tribute to the late Matthew Perry.

Source: cleveland19news | Read more ⮕

PSYCHTODAY: How to Best Handle Difficult Conversations in Job InterviewsDealing with the elephant in the room.

Source: PsychToday | Read more ⮕

10NEWS: 10News anchor Nia Watson interviews City Heights Día de los Muertos event organizerThe Day of the Dead celebration in City Heights included the traditional community altars, as well as plenty of food and entertainment.

Source: 10News | Read more ⮕

DALLASNEWS: East Dallas' Talulah & Hess adds a design centerTallulah and Hess' design center opened in August and is attracting customers from outside East Dallas too.

Source: dallasnews | Read more ⮕

PHONEARENA: Vivo's upcoming flagship shines with star-inspired design in a new renderTsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech.

Source: PhoneArena | Read more ⮕

AP: Philadelphia picks winning design for Harriet Tubman statue after controversy over original choiceThe city of Philadelphia has picked the winning design for a Harriet Tubman statue outside City Hall after facing criticism over its original choice of an artist who’d been selected without competition. New Jersey-based artist Alvin Pettit beat out four other semifinalists.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕