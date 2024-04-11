Arsonist Sets Popular Park on Fire in Pomona

Pomona police are searching for the arsonist who sparked a blaze at a popular park over the weekend. They were dispatched to Montvue Park, located in the 1500 block of Cordova Street, at around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday after learning of the fire, according to a Facebook post from the Pomona Police Department. They arrived to find the playground engulfed in flames, which were eventually extinguished by Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters, according to police.
'Unfortunately, the fire caused extensive damage, rendering the playground unusable,' the post said. Police said that this isn't the first time that the park has been damaged by fire, but rather the third. This time, however, they believe that the damage dealt to the park could amount to up to $250,000. 'These places are, they should be protected because I have two little ones and I want to feel safe,' said Norma Quinones, who was at the park for her child's little league baseball game on Wednesday. Investigators have been searching for the person who started the fire and on Monday, city officials authorized a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.In response to the fire and community complaints about people frequently loitering around the park, police have increased patrols.Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact investigators at (909) 622-1241
Pomona Police Arsonist Blaze Park Fire Damage Playground Reward Investigation
