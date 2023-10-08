Arsenal's Bukayo Saka to miss England internationals with hamstring injury, Mikel Arteta says

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, center, runs with the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

“No, he will not make it,” Arteta said. “He has not trained for a single session. He is not available to play football at the moment.” England manager Gareth Southgate had included Saka in his squad on Thursday but said he would take no risks with the 22-year-old winger.

Arsenal enjoys a 'special' win over Man City to end losing PL streak. Liverpool held 2-2 at BrightonPerhaps the pendulum has finally swung Arsenal’s way in the fight for Premier League supremacy. Gabriel Martinelli’s late goal handed Arsenal a 1-0 win over defending champion Manchester City on Sunday, ending a 12-game losing streak in the league against Pep Guardiola’s team in the process. It was a result that will fuel the belief at Arsenal that Mikel Arteta’s team can finally end a 20-year title drought after coming up just short last season. Liverpool dropped points again in a 2-2 draw at B

