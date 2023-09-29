Arrowverse | ScreenRant

All the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

With the Arrowverse setting effectively over with the end of The Flash, there are a number of teases and story setups no DC TV Show will ever address.Matt MorrisonArrow star Stephen Amell, who played Oliver Queen, a.k.a. Green Arrow, on The CW, calls out DC Studios for giving mixed messages about the Arrowverse.

Read more:

screenrant »

PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021) | ScreenRantThe animated children's show Paw Patrol follows a pack of six rescue dogs and their 10-year-old leader, Ryder, as they protect Adventure Bay and assist in various emergencies. Its massive success led to various seasons, movies, and the spinoff series Rubble & Crew.

Community the Movie | ScreenRantThe Community movie is the long-awaited sequel to the television series created by Dan Harmon. The film, which was always comedically teased throughout the series with the phrase

Minecraft: The Movie | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

She Came To Me (2023) | ScreenRantShe Came to Me is a romantic comedy film by writer-director Rebecca Miller. It follows different generations in New York City as they navigate the ever-growing challenges of love and finding oneself. From a struggling composer who experiences a one-night stand for inspiration to teenagers trying to defy the odds with their young love, She Came to Me explores how love appears and affects humanity.

Prison Break (2005) | ScreenRantPrison Break tells the story of two brothers who must unravel a political conspiracy while escaping from one of the most secure places on Earth. When petty criminal Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) is falsely convicted of murdering the Vice President's brother, his own brother, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), has himself incarcerated in order to stage a daring prison break using the blueprints of the facility he has tattooed on his body.

hazbin hotel | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.