Arrests made in connection to mosque attack targeting anti-India militant in Pakistan

Pakistan said Friday that police arrested several suspects behind this week's killing of a member of an outlawed anti-India militant group in an attack inside a mosque. The arrests took place in multiple raids over the past two days, said Usman Anwar, the police chief in eastern Punjab province where a pair of gunmen walked into a mosque in the city of Daska on Wednesday.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but local police said it appeared that Latif was intentionally targeted. MCCARTHY OUSTED AS SPEAKER AS RESPECT FOR INSTITUTIONS UTTERLY CRUMBLES CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Anwar said a hostile spy agency of a foreign country was behind the attack and that authorities would soon reveal more details.

