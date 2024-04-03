Arrests for Illegal Border Crossings Increase, but Remain Low

The number of arrests for illegally crossing the U.S. southern border with Mexico slightly increased in February, but the figures remain low compared to previous months. This comes at a time when immigration is a growing concern for voters.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Kansas are expected to pass a state budget that includes measures to limit diversity initiatives on college campuses and support Texas in its border security dispute with the Biden administration.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arrests for illegal border crossings nudge up in February but still among lowest of Biden presidencyThe number of arrests for illegally crossing the U.S. southern border with Mexico nudged upward February over the previous month.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Arrests for illegal border crossings nudge up in February but still among lowest of Biden presidencyThe number of arrests for illegally crossing the U.S. southern border with Mexico nudged upward February over the previous month.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Arrests for illegal border crossings nudge up in February but still among lowest of Biden presidencyThe number of arrests for illegally crossing the U.S. southern border with Mexico nudged upward February over the previous month. But at a time when immigration is increasingly a concern for voters, the numbers were still among the lowest of Joe Biden’s presidency.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Arrests for illegal border crossings nudge up in February but still among lowest of Biden presidencyThe number of arrests for illegally crossing the U.S. southern border with Mexico nudged upward February over the previous month

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Arrests for illegal border crossings nudge up in February but still among lowest of Biden presidencyThe number of arrests for illegally crossing the U.S. southern border with Mexico nudged upward February over the previous month

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Border Patrol chief suggests 'jail time,' tougher 'consequences' to stop illegal US-Mexico border crossingsBorder Patrol Chief Jason Owens said during an interview that tougher punishments, such as 'jail time,' are needed to deter U.S.-Mexico border crossings.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »