Arrest made in string of Kokomo burglaries

KOKOMO, Ind.

— The Kokomo Police Department said an Illinois man was arrested for aAccording to police, they were alerted to seven burglaries at apartments in four complexes: Westbrook Apartments, Legends of Wildcat, Autumn Trace and First Flats Apartments.Investigators were able to recover evidence including guns and jewelry.

Read more:

WTHRcom »

Kokomo police need help finding 70-year-old man13News reporter Karen Campbell talks with business owners after a string of burglaries near Keystone Avenue and 54th Street. Read more ⮕

‘Florida Man’ games to feature ‘evading arrest’ obstacle course; Category 5 cash grabAmong the events: the “Evading Arrest Obstacle Course” where contestants jump over fences and through yards while being chased by real police officers; the Category 5 Cash Grab where contestants snatch as much cash as they can while in a booth with high winds blowing on them. Read more ⮕

Police arrest 31-year-old in connection to Washington Heights double murderPolice arrested 31-year-old Lenue Moore after the fatal shooting of a man, woman and dog back in September in Washington Heights. Read more ⮕

Police arrest intruder at RFK Jr.'s home, Larry Elder drops out and more campaign takeawaysSen. Tim Scott also urged more donations to try and make the third GOP debate. Read more ⮕

Akron police arrest man with warrant after car accidentA 2-car accident turned into a warrant arrest in Akron Thursday night. Read more ⮕

Texas House Bill 4 empowers state police to arrest undocumented immigrants, send them back to MexicoThe bill would make it a state crime to enter Texas illegally and empower local cops to arrest people and send them back to Mexico. Read more ⮕