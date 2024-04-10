Arrest Made in Connection with Explosive Device Detonation

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 26-year-old Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert was arrested Wednesday on charges of malicious use of an explosive and possession of an unregistered destructive device. “Thanks to the work of the FBI and our state and local law enforcement partners, this defendant is being held accountable for allegedly detonating an explosive device outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“The Justice Department has no tolerance for acts of violence targeting those who serve the public.” “Federal, state, and local law enforcement agents worked tirelessly to investigate this matter,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross. “The arrest today is a reflection of the way in which close cooperation among law enforcement agencies facilitates the pursuit of justice. I am grateful for the efforts of all involved.” The case was unsealed Wednesday by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama. Calvert appeared in federal court in Montgomery Wednesday.outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office near the intersection of Washington Avenue and South Bainbridge Street. No injuries or major damage to nearby buildings were reported.“My staff and I are breathing a collective sigh of relief this morning knowing that this individual has been taken off the streets,” said Attorney General Marshal

Arrest Explosive Device Alabama Attorney General's Office FBI Law Enforcement

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WTVYNews4 / 🏆 590. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Third arrest made in connection to Bunnell shooting that left bystander in critical conditionU.S. Marshals and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office made a third arrest in connection to a Bunnell shooting that left a 19-year-old bystander in critical condition.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Arrest Made in Connection with Illegal Guns and DrugsSaul Hernandez, 21, was arrested after a search warrant led to the recovery of illegal guns, drugs, and cash. He is facing multiple charges.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

'Walking around for 18 months' | Family reacts to arrest in connection with son's deathArrest made in connection to 2022 hit-and-run

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

East Bay drug lab raid ends in arrest, detonation of explosive substanceThe Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two additional suspects.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

One Major Villain Just Made Their Explosive Debut in G.I. Joe's New ContinuityNew villains debut!

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal shooting of Antwoina CarterDigital Content Producer at News 5 Cleveland

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »