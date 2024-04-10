Arrest Made in Connection with Explosive Device Detonation

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 26-year-old Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert was arrested Wednesday on charges of malicious use of an explosive and possession of an unregistered destructive device. “Thanks to the work of the FBI and our state and local law enforcement partners, this defendant is being held accountable for allegedly detonating an explosive device outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.
“The Justice Department has no tolerance for acts of violence targeting those who serve the public.” “Federal, state, and local law enforcement agents worked tirelessly to investigate this matter,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross. “The arrest today is a reflection of the way in which close cooperation among law enforcement agencies facilitates the pursuit of justice. I am grateful for the efforts of all involved.” The case was unsealed Wednesday by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama. Calvert appeared in federal court in Montgomery Wednesday.outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office near the intersection of Washington Avenue and South Bainbridge Street. No injuries or major damage to nearby buildings were reported.“My staff and I are breathing a collective sigh of relief this morning knowing that this individual has been taken off the streets,” said Attorney General Marshal
