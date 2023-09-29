Arrest in Tupac Shakur killing stemmed from Biggie Smalls death investigation

The first arrest in the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur had its roots in the investigation of the killing of Biggie Smalls On Friday, Davis was arrested and charged with murder, with prosecutors saying he ordered and masterminded the Shakur killing.

Kading had helped build a federal drug case against Davis to get leverage to compel him to talk to Los Angeles police, who to date have made no arrests in the Wallace case.

Davis, who had immunity for what he said in his police interview but not what he said outside it, went on to divulge many of the same details in documentaries, on podcasts and in a tell-all 2019 memoir that would give new life to the Las Vegas police probe and help lead to his grand jury indictment.

Davis had long been known to investigators as one of four suspects identified early in the investigation. He isn’t the accused gunman but was described as the group's ringleader by authorities at a news conference and in court. In Nevada a defendant can be charged with a crime, including murder, if you help someone commit the crime. headtopics.

