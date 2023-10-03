The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

Gonzalez played catch with the All-Star outfielder near the home dugout before taking the mound and tossing a strike to Arozarena, who was squatting in a catcher’s position behind the plate. Arozarena, the 2020 AL Championship Series MVP, lined a single to center field in his first at-bat.

Read more:

AP »

Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays Line MovementMLB line and odds movement for Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays on Oct 03, 2023.

MLB Rangers vs Rays Box Score - Oct 03, 2023Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game box score for Oct 03, 2023.

Rangers vs Rays Predictions, Picks, Odds - MLB Wild Card Series 2023MLB predictions, picks, and odds for Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays on October 3. MLB Wild Card 2023 free pick and best bets.

How to get cheap Rays-Rangers Wild Card tickets to the 2023 MLB playoffsHere’s what you’ll pay to see the Rays.

How to watch Rangers-Rays Wild Card Series: Playoff schedule, probable starters and moreThe best-of-3 series is set to start Tuesday from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Rays derrotan 12-8 a Azulejos y se citan con RangersEl mexicano Jonathan Aranda sacudió el primer grand slam de su carrera y produjo seis carreras, Tampa Bay terminó con tres cuadrangulares para establecer un récord del equipo en una temporada y los Rays maltrataron a los Azulejos 12-8 en el último día de la temporada regular, ayudando a definir una…

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The mother of Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena joined her son on the field Tuesday toSandra Gonzalez made the trip to Tropicana Field from Mexico to watch Arozarena play in person for the first time as a major leaguer. She only recently obtained a visa and arrived in Florida on Monday.

Gonzalez played catch with the All-Star outfielder near the home dugout before taking the mound and tossing a strike to Arozarena, who was squatting in a catcher’s position behind the plate.

Arozarena, the 2020 AL Championship Series MVP, lined a single to center field in his first at-bat.

The Rays-Rangers series is a family affair in more ways than one, with brothers Josh Lowe of Tampa Bay and Nathaniel Lowe of Texas facing off in October for the first time. Their mother, Wendy, was unable to attend because