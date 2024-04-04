Arnold Schwarzenegger praises son-in-law Chris Pratt , calling him a fun guy to talk to and a fantastic actor. He expresses his happiness that his daughter has found Pratt and that they fit well together and are deeply in love.

Schwarzenegger also discusses their conversations about show business.

