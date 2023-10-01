Arnold Schwarzenegger expands on his current relationship status with ex-wife Maria Shriver

only legally divorced his ex-wife Maria Shriver two years ago, and is opening up about the status of their relationship now.

only legally divorced his ex-wife Maria Shriver two years ago, and is opening up about the status of their relationship now.

When asked if he and Shriver had entered a new chapter in their relationship since becoming grandparents to theirthe former governor of California said he"never left" the first one.

"It’s not like we had a feud. We didn’t have a fight. It’s just my f--- up, right," he said of why their marriage chapter ended in an interview promoting his book with People magazine.

Arnold Schwarzenegger says that he and Maria Shriver consistently communicate about their family despite being divorced.

(Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

in 2011 after the actor revealed he had fathered a child with the family's housekeeper Mildred Baena.

"Maria and I went to counseling once a week," Schwarzenegger previously said in his docuseries,"Arnold," per People magazine."In one of the sessions the counselor said, 'I think today Maria wants to be very specific about something. She wants to know if you are the father of Joseph [Baena].' And I was like – I thought my heart stopped, and then I told the truth… She was crushed because of that. I had an affair in ’96. In the beginning I really didn’t know," the actor said of his son's paternity."I just started feeling the older he got the more it became clear to me and then it was really just a matter of how do you keep this quiet? How do you keep this a secret?"

"I think that I have caused enough pain for my family because of my f--- up. Everyone had to suffer. Maria had to suffer. The kids had to suffer. Joseph. His mother. Everyone," he added.

"We always made it very clear that the kids should not suffer because of that," he says now."And she has her things, her relationship, I have mine, but we always communicate about the kids, about the holidays, about birthday parties and Mother’s Day parties and Christmas," he admitted.

"My chapter with Maria will continue on forever. Even though it’s a different relationship, there’s no reason for me to feel anything other than love for her," he shared.

Schwarzenegger has since moved on with physical therapist Heather Milligan. The couple has been linked since 2013. Speaking of his longtime love, the"Terminator" star said,"She’s unbelievable, because we have so many things in common. After my therapy was finished, after I was finished [""], I called her and took her out for lunch to say thank you. And then one thing led to the next. Our relationship is fantastic. I think the world of her. I love that she’s into working. She’s clearly independent. She just is driven as hell."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.