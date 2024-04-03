Arnold Schwarzenegger embarrasses Travis Kelce over past Dwayne Johnson comments. Nicole Richie feels 'beside myself' with excitement over sister Sofia's pregnancy. Kirsten Dunst says she'd do another 'Bring It On' movie under one condition. Inside Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's amicable divorce. Travis Kelce on bringing back Kelce Jam and bonding with Taylor Swift over music. Travis Kelce 'dabbling' in entertainment for possible post-NFL career.

Michael Douglas breaks down his transformation into Benjamin Franklin. Taylor Swift makes her debut on Forbes' billionaire list. Angie Harmon's dog shot by delivery driver: lawyer explains next steps. Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum respond to concern over daughter's absence on social media. The restraining order comes on the heels of Christian Dumontet's two arrests within a span of 48 hours last month

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



etnow / 🏆 696. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Embarrasses Travis Kelce Over Past Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson CommentsTravis Kelce called Arnold Schwarzenegger a 'good man' after his reaction to his past comments.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Travis Kelce Tells Arnold Schwarzenegger He Wants to Name His Kid ConanTravis Kelce told Arnold Schwarzenegger on 'New Heights' that his first child may be named after one of the action star’s biggest roles

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Arnold Schwarzenegger Believes Travis and Jason Kelce Will Pursue Acting CareersArnold Schwarzenegger thinks that Travis and Jason Kelce will follow him down the athlete-turned-actor pipeline. He mentioned in a podcast episode that the Kelce brothers have been doing interviews for movie parts in Hollywood.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Kylie Kelce: 'Amazing' Romance for Travis Kelce, Taylor SwiftKylie Kelce fully supports her brother-in-law Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. The 32-year-old mother of three opened up about 'Uncle Trav,' dating a pop superstar during an appearance on the 'Today' show Monday.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

Taylor Swift Will Not Appear at Travis Kelce's Kelce JamTaylor Swift will not be making an appearance at Travis Kelce’s Kelce Jam music festival in Kansas City as she will be performing in Stockholm on the same day. The festival will feature artists like Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2Chainz.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Travis Kelce Reveals What Taylor Swift Taught Him Ahead of Kelce JamTravis Kelce has ‘learned’ a few things about performing from girlfriend Taylor Swift ahead of 2023 Kelce Jam

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »