Arnold Schwarzenegger Believes Travis and Jason Kelce Will Pursue Acting Careers

Arnold Schwarzenegger believes that Travis and Jason Kelce will pursue acting careers in Hollywood. During an episode of the 'New Heights' podcast, Schwarzenegger mentioned that the Kelce brothers have been doing interviews for movie roles.

He hinted that they already have some parts lined up but are keeping it a secret for now.

