Army makes major change to recruiting battle plan as shortfall in new soldiers persists

The Army announced a new plan to open up a career field entirely dedicated to recruiting, a plan it hopes will help combat a recruiting crisis that has now plagued the branch for multiple years.

Dakota Wood, the senior research fellow for defense programs at the Heritage Foundation, told Fox News Digital that a dedicated recruiting force could help the Army being to reach its goals, though he noted such a program could also come with drawbacks.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Army-Navy game hotel reservations canceled due to influx of migrants in MassachusettsOne travel agent says at least 70 of his reservations were impacted for the game in December.

Fans Unable to Attend Army-Navy Football Game Due to Hotels Housing Illegal MigrantsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

U.S. Army Shrinks to Smallest Size Since WW2 as It Struggles to Find RecruitsArmy officials said the service recruited almost 55,000 recruits in the 2023 fiscal year, falling short of the publicly stated goal of 65,000.

SHIB Army Gets Important Warning From Shiba Inu OfficialShiba Inu team member laid out for SHIB army guidance on how to avoid falling for crypto scams that aim to profit on Shibarium

Ukraine Army's 'Invisibility Cloak' Ready for Mass Production: DevelopersThe new technology has been designed with special operation units and snipers in mind, one researcher told Newsweek.

US Army identifies 2 soldiers killed after transport vehicle flips in Alaska training areaSpc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, and Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans, 23, were killed Monday when their transport vehicle flipped in a training area in Alaska.