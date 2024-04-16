Armorer in 'Rust' Set Shooting Asks for Probation

Gutierrez's attorneys asked for probation in a sentencing memorandum filed last week, citing her "complete lack of prior criminal history" and "relative youth." Prosecutors meanwhile requested a sentence of 18 months with the designation of serious violent offender due to her "extreme recklessness" while working as an armorer on the "Rust" set in New Mexico.
Gutierrez, dressed in tan jail clothes, watched on as Hutchins' friends addressed the court before the sentence was imposed. "She was a touchstone for all who knew her. And those of us who were lucky enough to have shared in her fleeting time on this planet are better for it," he said. Hutchins' father said in a statement read in court on his behalf, "Each person responsible ... needs to carry the punishment that is equal to their guilt. Maybe, just maybe, this might prevent the same type of tragedies in the future to others, and spare other parents from such a heart-wrenching catastrophe."
"This conviction and press deluge will forever impact her life going forward, including with job prospects, and simply trying to lead a 'normal' life again someday," her attorneys wrote. "Stunningly, Ms. Gutierrez requested during jail calls that her legal team request that Ms. Hutchins' husband and son be contacted and asked to speak on her behalf at her sentencing," prosecutors wrote.
During the two-week trial, prosecutors presented evidence they said showed Gutierrez was responsible for bringing six live rounds onto the set -- and did not discover them for 12 days before the deadly shooting by failing to perform industry-standard safety practices. Morrissey said that meant Gutierrez was not checking dummy rounds to ensure they were not live rounds -- such as by shaking them -- and that there was a game of "Russian roulette" every time an actor had a gun loaded with dummies. She also said they have "mountains of circumstantial evidence" that Gutierrez brought the live rounds onto the set.
Armorer 'Rust' Set Shooting Probation Sentencing
