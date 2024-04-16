Armorer in 'Rust' Set Shooting Asks for Probation

Gutierrez's attorneys asked for probation in a sentencing memorandum filed last week, citing her "complete lack of prior criminal history" and "relative youth." Prosecutors meanwhile requested a sentence of 18 months with the designation of serious violent offender due to her "extreme recklessness" while working as an armorer on the "Rust" set in New Mexico.

Gutierrez, dressed in tan jail clothes, watched on as Hutchins' friends addressed the court before the sentence was imposed. "She was a touchstone for all who knew her. And those of us who were lucky enough to have shared in her fleeting time on this planet are better for it," he said. Hutchins' father said in a statement read in court on his behalf, "Each person responsible ... needs to carry the punishment that is equal to their guilt. Maybe, just maybe, this might prevent the same type of tragedies in the future to others, and spare other parents from such a heart-wrenching catastrophe."

"This conviction and press deluge will forever impact her life going forward, including with job prospects, and simply trying to lead a 'normal' life again someday," her attorneys wrote. "Stunningly, Ms. Gutierrez requested during jail calls that her legal team request that Ms. Hutchins' husband and son be contacted and asked to speak on her behalf at her sentencing," prosecutors wrote.

During the two-week trial, prosecutors presented evidence they said showed Gutierrez was responsible for bringing six live rounds onto the set -- and did not discover them for 12 days before the deadly shooting by failing to perform industry-standard safety practices. Morrissey said that meant Gutierrez was not checking dummy rounds to ensure they were not live rounds -- such as by shaking them -- and that there was a game of "Russian roulette" every time an actor had a gun loaded with dummies. She also said they have "mountains of circumstantial evidence" that Gutierrez brought the live rounds onto the set.

Armorer 'Rust' Set Shooting Probation Sentencing

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc13houston / 🏆 255. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New trial denied for 'Rust' armorer convicted in deadly 'Rust' film set shootingA New Mexico judge on Friday rejected an effort by a movie set armorer to challenge her conviction of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 'Rust' shooting.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez gets 18 months for fatal on-set shooting'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez was sentenced on Monday for involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

'Rust' armorer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on setBaldwin has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge and says he pulled back the gun's hammer, but not the trigger, before the gun went off.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez sentenced to 18 months in prison for fatal on-set shooting'You alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon,' Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' armorer sentenced to maximum time in fatal on-set shootingA judge handed down Hannah Gutierrez Reed's sentence Monday after a jury convicted the 'Rust' armorer of involuntary manslaughter March 6.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

'Rust' armorer sentenced to 18 months for fatal shooting on movie setRooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »