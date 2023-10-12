Armored Core 6 Update 1.04 Live With Patch Notes

A new Armored Core 6 update -- titled update 1.04 -- is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco have tweaked with the update.

Right now, while we have the patch notes of the update, which can be seen below, we don't have any information on the various file sizes of the update platform to platform, which means we have no concrete insight into how long this update may take to download and how much space you will need to clear.

Improvements and Bug Fixes*Note: now when loading such AC Data, the corresponding decal will be removed"To achieve an S-Rank rating, you must complete the mission without retrying from a checkpoint, while also destroying a large number of enemy targets and minimizing incoming damage, time taken, and ammunition consumed. headtopics.com

