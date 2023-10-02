Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh ebbs as Azerbaijan moves to reaffirm control

Armenian parishioners attend a national day of prayer for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) leading by Armenian Catholicos Karekin II at the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral in Etchmiadzin, the seat of the Oriental Orthodox church outside in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Armenia’s government says an ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region’s militants to disarm.

The Armenian government said Monday that 100,514 of the region’s estimated 120,000 residents have crossed into Armenia. Azerbaijani authorities moved quickly to reaffirm control of the region, arresting several former members of its separatist government and encouraging ethnic Azerbaijani residents who fled the area amid a separatist war three decades ago to start moving back.

On Sunday, Azerbaijan’s prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for ex-Nagorno-Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan, who led the region before stepping down at the beginning of September. Azerbaijani police arrested one of Harutyunyan’s former prime ministers, Ruben Vardanyan, on Wednesday as he tried to cross

The mutual accusations have further strained the relations between Armenia, and its longtime ally Russia, which has accused the Armenian government of a pro-Western tilt.

Read more:

sdut »

Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh ebbs as Azerbaijan moves to reaffirm controlThe last bus carrying ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh has left the region, completing a weeklong grueling exodus in which more than 80% of its residents have fled after Azerbaijan reclaimed the area in a lightning military operation.

UN mission arrives in Nagorno-Karabakh as ethnic Armenian exodus continuesA United Nations mission arrived in Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday, Azerbaijani media reported, as a mass exodus of ethnic Armenians from the region continued following a lightning Azerbaijani military offensive last month.

Azerbaijan Issues Arrest Warrant for Former Separatist Nagorno-Karabakh LeaderAzerbaijan issued an arrest warrant for former NagornoKarabakh separatist leader Arayik Harutyunyan, the country's prosecutor general said Sunday.Harutyunyan led the breakaway region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but largely populated by ethnic...

Azerbaijan issues arrest warrant for former separatist Nagorno-Karabakh leaderAzerbaijan's prosecutor general says the country has issued an arrest warrant for former Nagorno-Karabakh separatist leader Arayik Harutyunyan.

Azerbaijan issues arrest warrant for former separatist Nagorno-Karabakh leaderAzerbaijan's prosecutor general says the country has issued an arrest warrant for former Nagorno-Karabakh separatist leader Arayik Harutyunyan

Azerbaijan issues arrest warrant for former separatist Nagorno-Karabakh leaderAzerbaijan's prosecutor general says the country has issued an arrest warrant for former Nagorno-Karabakh separatist leader Arayik Harutyunyan.

Armenian parishioners attend a national day of prayer for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) leading by Armenian Catholicos Karekin II at the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral in Etchmiadzin, the seat of the Oriental Orthodox church outside in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Armenia’s government says an ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region’s militants to disarm. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)The last bus carrying ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh left the region Monday, completing a grueling weeklong exodus of over 100,000 people — more than 80% of the residents — after Azerbaijan reclaimed the area in a lightning military operation.

Gegham Stepanyan, Nagorno-Karabakh’s human rights ombudsman, said that the bus that drove into Armenia carried 15 passengers with serious illnesses and mobility problems. He issued a call to share information about any other residents who want to leave but have trouble doing so.that began on Sept. 19, the Azerbaijani army routed the region’s undermanned and undergunned Armenian forces, forcing them to capitulate, and the separatist authorities agreed to dissolve their government by the year’s end.the region, fearing reprisals or losing the freedom to use their language and to practice their religion and cultural customs.

The Armenian government said Monday that 100,514 of the region’s estimated 120,000 residents have crossed into Armenia.

Armenian Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said some people had died during a grueling and slow journey over the single mountain road into Armenia that took as long as 40 hours.

Azerbaijani authorities moved quickly to reaffirm control of the region, arresting several former members of its separatist government and encouraging ethnic Azerbaijani residents who fled the area amid a separatist war three decades ago to start moving back.

After six years of separatist fighting ended in 1994 following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Nagorno-Karabakh came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by Armenia. In a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan took back back parts of the region in the south Caucasus Mountains along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had captured earlier.

On Sunday, Azerbaijan’s prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for ex-Nagorno-Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan, who led the region before stepping down at the beginning of September. Azerbaijani police arrested one of Harutyunyan’s former prime ministers, Ruben Vardanyan, on Wednesday as he tried to cross

The Armenian authorities have accused Russian peacekeepers, who were deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh after the 2020 war, of standing idle and failing to stop the Azerbaijani onslaught. The accusations were rejected by Moscow, which argued that its troops didn’t have a mandate to intervene in the fighting.

The mutual accusations have further strained the relations between Armenia, and its longtime ally Russia, which has accused the Armenian government of a pro-Western tilt.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan alleged Thursday that the exodus of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh amounted to “a direct act of ethnic cleansing and depriving people of their motherland.”

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry strongly rejected Pashinyan’s accusations, arguing that the departure of Armenians was “their personal and individual decision and has nothing to do with forced relocation.”

A United Nations delegation arrived in Nagorno-Karabakh Sunday to monitor the situation. The mission is the organization’s first to the region for three decades, due to the “very complicated and delicate geopolitical situation” there, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters Friday.

Local officials dismissed the visit as a formality. Hunan Tadevosyan, spokesperson for Nagorno-Karabakh’s emergency services, said the U.N. representatives had come too late and the number of civilians left in the regional capital of Stepanakert could be “counted on one hand.”5 Papuan independence fighters killed in clash in Indonesia’s restive Papua region

Police and rebels say that five Papuan independence fighters were killed in a clash between security forces and a rebel group in Indonesia’s restive Papua region

Pakistan launches anti-polio vaccine drive targeting 44M children amid tight security

Pakistan has launched its second nationwide anti-polio campaign of the year Monday in an effort to inoculate 44 million children under the age of 5Spain’s king begins a new round of talks in search of a candidate to form government

King Felipe VI has begun a new round of talks with Spanish political party leaders with a view to choosing the person in the best position to gather enough support in Parliament to form a governmentFires on Indonesia’s Sumatra island cause smoky haze, prompting calls for people to work from home

More than 300 forest and peatland fires on Indonesia’s Sumatra island are causing hazy skies across the region, prompting government officials to ask people to work from homeNobel Prize in medicine awarded to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for enabling development of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines5 missing people are located after a Spanish nightclub fire, leaving the death toll at 13

A Spanish government official says five people who were missing and feared dead in a nightclub fire in the city of Murcia have been located, leaving the death toll at 13‘Granny Annie’ found some solace living on the streets of Serra Mesa. Then she was killed with a pellet gun.