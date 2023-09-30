Armenia grapples with multiple challenges after the fall of Nagorno-Karabakh

After Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh in a blitz offensive, tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians have flooded over its borders.

FILE - An ethnic Armenian woman from Nagorno-Karabakh rests in a truck as she arrives in Goris, Syunik region, Armenia, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov, File)1 of 20

Armenia's government says an ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region's militants to disarm.

Armenia has asked the European Union for assistance to help it deal with refugees arriving from Nagorno-Karabakh since Azerbaijan took back control of the region last week, the office of Italy's prime minister said on Saturday.

After Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh in a blitz offensive, tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians have flooded over its borders. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov, File)2 of 20FILE - A view of a damaged residential apartment building following shelling, in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the separatist region in a blitz offensive. Armenia now finds itself facing multiple challenges after being suddenly thrust into one of the worst political crises in its decades of independence following the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. (AP Photo/Siranush Sargsyan, File)3 of 20FILE - An Ethnic Armenian woman from Nagorno-Karabakh holds her newborn baby as she waits to receive humanitarian aid at a temporary camp in Goris, Syunik region, Armenia, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. After Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh in a blitz offensive, tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians have flooded over its borders. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov, File)4 of 20FILE - Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh sit inside a minibus on their way to Goris, Syunik region, Armenia, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. After Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh in a blitz offensive, tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians have flooded over its borders. (Vahan Stepanyan, PAN Photo via AP, File)5 of 20FILE - Demonstrators march during a protest against Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia, on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. Protesters have called for Pashinyan’s resignation after Azerbaijan reclaimed control of Nagorno-Karabakh, a majority Armenian separatist region. Armenia now finds itself facing multiple challenges after being suddenly thrust into one of the worst political crises in its decades of independence following the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. (Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP, File)6 of 20FILE - A demonstrator shows his two Russian passports, preparing to destroy them in protest of Russia’s inaction, in the Lachin Corridor, in front of the Russian Embassy, in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Armenians have criticized Russian peacekeepers for not preventing an Azerbaijani blockade of the critical road out of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia finds itself facing multiple challenges after Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the region. (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP, File)7 of 20FILE - A police officer tries to a detain a demonstrator during a protest against Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in Yerevan, Armenia, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. A police officer tries to a detain a demonstrator during a protest against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Protesters have called for Pashinyan’s resignation after Azerbaijan reclaimed control of Nagorno-Karabakh, a majority Armenian separatist region. Armenia now finds itself facing multiple challenges after being suddenly thrust into one of the worst political crises in its decades of independence following the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. (Stepan Poghosyan/Photolure via AP, File)8 of 20FILE - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan leads a cabinet meeting in Yerevan, Armenia, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Tigran Mehrabyan, PAN Photo via AP, File)9 of 20FILE - Police officers try to block an entrance of a government building during a protest against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Protesters have called for Pashinyan’s resignation after Azerbaijan reclaimed control of Nagorno-Karabakh, a majority Armenian separatist region. Armenia now finds itself facing multiple challenges after being suddenly thrust into one of the worst political crises in its decades of independence following the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP, File)10 of 20FILE - Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in Yerevan, Armenia, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Protesters have called for Pashinyan’s resignation after Azerbaijan reclaimed control of Nagorno-Karabakh, a majority Armenian separatist region. Armenia now finds itself facing multiple challenges after being suddenly thrust into one of the worst political crises in its decades of independence following the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP, File)11 of 20FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shake hands during their meeting in the resort city of Sochi, Russia, on Friday, June 9, 2023. Armenia finds itself facing multiple challenges after Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh in a blitz offensive and relations with old ally Russia have frayed. (Ramil Sitdikov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)12 of 20FILE - Russian peacekeepers’ vehicles are parked at a checkpoint on the road to Shusha in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The future of Russian peacekeepers in the region, where they were supposed to stay through 2025, is unclear. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said their status needs to be negotiated with Azerbaijan, which reclaimed control of Nagorno-Karabakh. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)13 of 20FILE - A child sleeps on a bag with clothes and other belongings as people hoping to leave Nagorno-Karabakh gather in the city of Stepanakert on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. After Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the separatist region in a blitz offensive, tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians have flooded into Armenia. (AP Photo/Aspram Avanesyan, File)14 of 20FILE - A child holds a toy as people hoping to leave Nagorno-Karabakh gather in the city of Stepanakert on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. After Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the separatist region in a blitz offensive, tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians have flooded into Armenia. (AP Photo/Siranush Sargsyan, File)15 of 20FILE - Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh travel on a truck on their way to Kornidzor, Armenia, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Tens of thousands of now-homeless people are streaming into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the separatist region. (Stepan Poghosyan, Photolure photo via AP, File)16 of 20FILE - An ethnic Armenian man, wounded during an explosion at a crowded gas station in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, is taken for treatment in Yerevan, Armenia, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Tens of thousands rushed to flee Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia after Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the separatist region, (Hayk Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE Photo via AP, File)17 of 20FILE - An elderly wounded ethnic Armenian man from Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh, is helped by volunteers as he arrives in Goris, Armenia, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Tens of thousands of now-homeless people are streaming into Armenia from the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the separatist region in a blitz offensive. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov, File)18 of 20FILE An aerial view of the tent camps erected for Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, in Goris, Syunik region, Armenia, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Tens of thousands of now-homeless people are streaming into Armenia from the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the separatist region in a blitz offensive. (AP Photo, File)19 of 20FILE - An ethnic Armenian woman from Nagorno-Karabakh sits inside an old Soviet style car as she arrives in Goris, in Syunik region, Armenia, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Tens of thousands of now-homeless people are streaming into Armenia from the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the separatist region in a blitz offensive. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov, File)20 of 20FILE - Ethnic Armenian men from Nagorno-Karabakh sit atop of a damaged armored personnel carrier after arriving in Kornidzor, Armenia, on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Ethnic Armenian men from Nagorno-Karabakh sit atop of a damaged armored personnel carrier after arriving in Kornidzor, Armenia, on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Tens of thousands of now-homeless people are streaming into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the separatist region in a blitz offensive. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov, File) |

