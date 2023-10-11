Armed jewelry store worker sends hammer-wielding burglars running for their lives

An armed jewelry store employee in California sent a group of suspected smash-and-grab burglars armed with hammers fleeing when he fired his gun, police said.

CALIFORNIA SMASH-AND-GRAB THIEVES STEAL $500K WORTH OF JEWELRY, STORE OWNER SAYS 'In partnership with the Manhattan Beach Police Department, the Gardena Police Department arrested a suspect involved in Saturday’s burglary at Prestige Jewelers.

