Armed Chicago tow truck driver turns the tables on suspected drive-by shooter

A concealed carry holder in Chicago turned the tables on a suspected drive-by shooter who opened fire on a group of people after a car crash, according to a report. 'The shooting happened so quickly, I didn't have time to react,' witness Lorenzo Hernandez told ABC 7 via a Spanish translator. 'In Chicago, you go to work not knowing if you will come back home.

2ND AMENDMENT STEPS IN AFTER COPS STEP BACK IN WAKE OF DEFUND MOVEMENT IN CHICAGO The tow truck driver, who did not provide his name to local media, however, reemerged during the shooting and fired off two shots at the suspect, ABC 7 reported. The suspect has not been identified and fled the scene before police were able to make any arrests.

