Arma 3 Video Game Clips Go Viral as Fake Gaza Conflict Footage

the merely clueless are flooding social media with clips from a military video game, passing them off as footage of the unfolding conflict in Gaza.

The proliferation of fake imagery from the conflict in Gaza, along with other bogus content, is straining an already weakened moderation regime on X, allowing misinformation to run rampant, according to some veterans of the company’s predecessor, Twitter.

Experts say that a host of changes at X have turned the platform into fertile ground for misinformation about the conflict. “Now, with Musk’s changes, anyone can get a blue tick, giving multiple benefits with regards to how visible their posts become, but with those blue ticks being utterly meaningless in terms of the value of the information being shared. In fact, I would go as far to say that at this stage having a blue tick is generally an indication of low value information,” he adds. headtopics.com

“A lot of these accounts make no effort to validate if the sources are correct, so they are more prone to spread misinformation, and because a lot of them buy blue ticks they get an extra boost from Musk’s new Twitter,” says Higgins.

