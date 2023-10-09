Arm's shares get helping hand as IPO banks weigh in with ratings

A smartphone with a displayed Arm Ltd logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023.
The "buy" or equivalent ratings, from brokerages including J.P.Morgan and Goldman Sachs, are a vote of confidence in Arm's plan to grow revenue by charging higher royalty fees and increasing its share of the cloud and automotive markets.
Goldman Sachs said on Monday it expected "Arm to not only expand on its presence in the smartphone market primarily through higher royalty rates, but to also extend its reach across applications to which it is under-indexed. headtopics.com
TD Cowen said Arm faces some challenges from the weak smartphone market, but its current revenue represented an "under-monetization of its importance to the industry". Such growth would benefit SoftBank, which told investors ahead of the Arm IPO that it plans to remain the majority owner in the company it considers its crown jewel.